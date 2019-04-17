Lynette "Lynn" Dohi
February 3, 1957 - April 8, 2019
Lynette "Lynn" Ann Dohi, age 62, passed away on April 8, 2019 in Turlock, CA. She was born to Geraldine "Jeri" Cole and Leonard Frank Curtis of Atwater, CA.
She enjoyed taking adventures with her husband David and making memories with her daughters and grandchildren. She was the perfect picture of a loving, generous and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother. Her love for her family was matched only by her passion for helping others through her longtime career as a nurse in both Chowchilla and Merced.
Lynn is preceded in death by her father Leonard Frank Curtis and her brother Leonard Philip Curtis. She is survived by her husband David Dohi, mother and stepfather Jeri and Don Stowe, sister Cindy Martinez (Javier); daughters Amanda Toste (Frank), Diana Ramirez (Nathan), Laura Toon (Larry); stepchildren Larrissa Harris (Donald), Eric Dohi (Serena) and Breann Dohi; grandchildren Kaden, Addison, Chelsee, Andrew, Lucas, Railynn, Kimana, Kiku, Kenji, Dominick.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater CA. A viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Winton District Cemetery. A celebration of life is immediately following the burial at the Atwater Women's Clubhouse at 1201 Grove Avenue.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home in her honor.
