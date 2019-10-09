Lynn Patricia
Lewis Miller
November 16, 1946 ~ September 21, 2019
Lynn Patricia Lewis Miller, 72, of Atwater, CA passed away on 9-21-19 with loved ones by her side. She was born to the late June Bell and Robert Conkie on 11-16-46 in Toronto Ontario Canada.
She is survived by her 4 children John Lewis, Corey & Christina Lewis, Misty & Forrest Tucker Jr, and Jennifer & Mike Ruiz along with her 10 grandchildren. Robert Lewis was her favorite grandson. Her four brothers Skip, Donnie, Tommy Marr & Ted Conkie, and her loving boyfriend Forrest Tucker Sr.
She graduated from Glendora High School in San Bernardino, CA. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching her favorite sports or soap. She could be found in front of the TV cheering on her favorite team or driver. She was passionate about her sports keeping up with all events, such as trades, new players/drivers, & every win or loss. She was an avid Dodgers Fan. She loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, & swimming.
She was a strong, upbeat, beautiful woman full of love and joy. She was known for being the "Life of the Party". She enjoyed music & dancing. She knew how to have a good time.
She enjoyed spending time with her friends, whom she loved dearly. But spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her the most joy. She will be greatly missed by so many.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Friday, 10-11-19 at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. A gathering will follow at the Atwater VFW hall.
