M. Laurian Bettencourt III

September 18, 1956 - November 28, 2020

Gustine, California - Manuel Laurian Bettencourt III went home to be with the Lord Jesus on November 28,2020. He was proceeded in death by his father M. Laurian Bettencourt and one sister, Constance A. Bettencourt. Laurian leaves behind his wife Norla, his mother, Constance Bettencourt, his brother Stephen Bettencourt, two daughters, Samantha and Danielle and 6 grandchildren.

He loved fishing, hunting, motorcycle rides with friends, working on the ranch with his dad, and going to meetings to see people healed by God.

He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

A private service will be held.

Contributions in memory of him can be made to The House Modesto, Food Ministry, at 1601 Coffee Rd, Modesto CA 95355





