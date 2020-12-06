1/1
M. Laurian Bettencourt III
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Laurian Bettencourt III
September 18, 1956 - November 28, 2020
Gustine, California - Manuel Laurian Bettencourt III went home to be with the Lord Jesus on November 28,2020. He was proceeded in death by his father M. Laurian Bettencourt and one sister, Constance A. Bettencourt. Laurian leaves behind his wife Norla, his mother, Constance Bettencourt, his brother Stephen Bettencourt, two daughters, Samantha and Danielle and 6 grandchildren.
He loved fishing, hunting, motorcycle rides with friends, working on the ranch with his dad, and going to meetings to see people healed by God.
He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held.
Contributions in memory of him can be made to The House Modesto, Food Ministry, at 1601 Coffee Rd, Modesto CA 95355


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson, CA 95363
(209) 892-6112
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved