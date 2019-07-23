Mabel Itaska McGuffey
March 26, 1932 - July 18, 2019
Mabel Itaska (Ike) McGuffey passed away on July 18, 2019, at the age of 87 surrounded by her husband, Robert McGuffey, and two daughters, Debra Harden and Terri Bedford. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jacob Harden.
Ike was born in Jefferson City, MO, on March 26, 1932. Her family moved to California when she was young, eventually settling in Sanger, where she met her husband. They married on June 5, 1951.
She supported her husband during his 20 plus years of military service, being stationed both stateside and overseas. Besides raising her two daughters, Ike loved playing cards and reading.
She lived a life beyond any expections after surviving multiple brain surgeries, breast cancer, and other maladies that would have shortened a lesser person's life span. She was a fighter to te very end.
Funeral services will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary in Santa Nella, CA. If you wish to make a donation, please give to , her favorite charity.
Published in Merced Sun Star from July 23 to July 24, 2019