Mabel J. Lopes

June 26, 1931 - Jan 13, 2019

Mabel J. Lopes, 87, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2019 in Concord, California. Born in Pleasant Plains, Arkansas on June 26, 1931, to Ruth and Harry Caplener. The third youngest of nine children, Mabel's family moved to California when she was four where they settled in Merced County at their family farm. She attended Mc Swain Elementary near Atwater, and Merced Union High School. Mabel raised 4 children with her husband Tony in Merced and moved to Coulterville after retiring.Mabel was a wonderful mother, and a dear friend to many. We love you Momma.

Private services were held at Calvary cemetery. Mabel is survived by her sister Joanna Fragulia, her three children, Stephen (Marcy) Lopes of El Dorado Hills, Karen (David) Haws of Cedar Hill, Texas, and Phillip (Brenda) Lopes of Walnut Creek. Six grandchildren, Evan Lopes, Amie (Carter) Hopkins, Jeffrey (Jessica) Haws, Melanie Lopes, Michelle (David) Milner, Tony (Katherine) Lopes. Four great-grandchildren, Ethan Hopkins, Eleen Hopkins, Olivia Lopes, and Grace Lopes. Preceded in death by parents Ruth and Harry Caplener, brothers Ned Caplener, Max Caplener, Gary Caplener, George Caplener, sisters Doris Nolan, Helen Dill, Margaret Davis. Son Keith Lopes and husband Tony Lopes.

