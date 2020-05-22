Mabel Eileen Patten70Mabel Eileen Patten, 70, of Merced went to be with her Lord on April 26, 2020. She died from sepsis and other medical complications at Mercy Medical Center with granddaughter Rachelle Verley and grandson Rene Patten at her side.Mabel was born in Miles City, Montana on Oct. 5, 1949 to parents Jennett Richardson Patten and Eldon A. Patten. She graduated Gustine High School in 1967. After attending Modesto Junior College she transferred to California State University, Sacramento and obtained her Masters in Social Work in 1975.She gained experience while working for Merced County and E. Ross Clark in child protective services and adoptions. The majority of her career work was at Rainbow Valley Foster Care Agency in Merced where she dedicated over 20 years.Mabel loved her family, music, nature and games. Her home was always filled with laughter, song and love. During many family visits she and her sister would sing and play the guitar together. She loved to travel, go camping and take trips to the ocean. Painting became another hobby she truly enjoyed over the last couple of years.Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Jennett Patten. She is survived by adopted daughters Ruthann Tracy Dunkel, Kathy Patten, grandchildren Rachelle Verley, Rene Patten, Alexia Parmen, many great grandchildren, brother Robert (Debbie) Patten, sister Carol (Ernie) DeRoza and three nephews.We will have Mabel's celebration of life when we can freely travel and gather.