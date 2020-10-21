1/1
Madge Seidel
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madge Baksa Seidel
Mar 7, 1921 ~ Oct 15, 2020
Madge passed away in Clovis, CA at the age of 99 years. She lived in Fresno and Clovis for 8 years. She was a former resident of Atwater for 56 years.
Madge was born in Flint, MI. She was the only child of James and Elizabeth Baksa who emigrated from Hungary in 1908. Madge learned to speak fluent Hungarian in that it was spoken by her parents and many relatives. She experienced the Depression years and WWII. She spent the war years working as a secretary in a tank plant.
In 1945 she married Walter Seidel and remained married until his death in 1982. Walter was in the Air Force for 28 years. She was able to travel the world as he served in many countries. She had 2 boys, Robert and Walter, Jr. Her son Walter passed away in 1968 in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart.
After her son's death she joined the Gold Star mothers and became the President of the Modesto chapter.
Madge's later years were spent enjoying family and writing to friends and relatives all around the world. She also took an interest in Genealogy and spent many hours documenting her family ancestry. She is survived by son Robert and wife Nancy, grandson Robert, Jr. and wife Lisa, grandson Anthony and his wife Jennifer. She had 5 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Chapel of Atwater. The family will have a private graveside service at Winton Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved