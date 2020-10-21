Madge Baksa SeidelMar 7, 1921 ~ Oct 15, 2020Madge passed away in Clovis, CA at the age of 99 years. She lived in Fresno and Clovis for 8 years. She was a former resident of Atwater for 56 years.Madge was born in Flint, MI. She was the only child of James and Elizabeth Baksa who emigrated from Hungary in 1908. Madge learned to speak fluent Hungarian in that it was spoken by her parents and many relatives. She experienced the Depression years and WWII. She spent the war years working as a secretary in a tank plant.In 1945 she married Walter Seidel and remained married until his death in 1982. Walter was in the Air Force for 28 years. She was able to travel the world as he served in many countries. She had 2 boys, Robert and Walter, Jr. Her son Walter passed away in 1968 in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart.After her son's death she joined the Gold Star mothers and became the President of the Modesto chapter.Madge's later years were spent enjoying family and writing to friends and relatives all around the world. She also took an interest in Genealogy and spent many hours documenting her family ancestry. She is survived by son Robert and wife Nancy, grandson Robert, Jr. and wife Lisa, grandson Anthony and his wife Jennifer. She had 5 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Chapel of Atwater. The family will have a private graveside service at Winton Cemetery.