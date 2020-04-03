Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Funeral service 10:00 AM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Magdalena "Maggie" Munoz Arizaga



Sep 5, 1928 - Mar 26, 2020

Cherished mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and matriarch Magdalena " Maggie" Munoz Arizaga, 91, of Los Banos, CA passed away of natural causes on March 26, 2020 in Atwater, CA. Magdalena was born September 5, 1928, in Camarillo, CA.

A resident of Los Banos, CA for 62 years; Magdalena enjoyed cooking for her family, she was an ardent gardener who enjoyed spending time with friends and family outside in her flower garden. She loved caring for her many birds, adored her dogs, and had a love for music. She was an all around jack of all trades, a comedian in her own right and always available to all who sought out support and advice from her.

Maggie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years Arturo Arizaga and two sons David and Arthur Arizaga.

Maggie is survived by her children, Margaret of Los Banos, Victoria of Atwater, Henrietta of Florida, Caroline of Dos Palos, Nicholas of Fresno, Tony of Newman, Lydia of Dos Palos, Rachel of Los Banos, Angela of Los Banos, and Genevieve of Washington; 28 grandchildren, 53 great -grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she has touched throughout her journey.

in lieu of flowers the family is requesting that a donation may be made to Anberry Rehabilitation Hospital or Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization.

Funeral Service on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos at 10 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel- Los Banos.

