Manuel Iniguez Alvarez

Sep 29, 1944 - Dec 13, 2019

Manuel Iniguez Alvarez was born on September 29, 1944 in Mexicali, Mexico and passed away at the age of 75 on December 13, 2019 in Merced, California. Manuel moved to Merced, California in 1977 where he resided for 30 years before moving to Planada, California where he lived for the past 24 years. Manuel worked in Agriculture and was a cannery worker at Ragu in Merced, California.

Manuel is survived by his children Alicia Gonzales (Manny Gonzales), Jose Iniguez and Julio Iniguez as well as brothers, Jose Rafael Iniguez, Juan Iniguez and sisters Maria Elena Andrade and Margarita Iniguez. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Inguez Blanco and Maria de Jesus Alvarez Hernandez and brother Gregorio Iniguez.

The family would like to send a very special thanks to Hinds Hospice and all its staff, a special thanks to Melody the receptionist at Hinds Hospice for always extending her time and constant kindness. Thank you Nurse Louise for taking such good care of our Dad Manuel, and a special thanks to Chaplin Tim for all his attentiveness and kindness as well.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. with vigil service with rosary beginning at 9:00 a.m. and the funeral mass following at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 9317 Amistad Avenue, Planada, California 95365. Interment will follow at Plainsburg cemetery located at 8943 Gillette Avenue, Le Grand, California 95333.

