Oct 20, 1935 - Apr 10, 2020

Manuel Clarence Silveira (Clarence) a long time resident of Los Banos passed away on April 10, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. He was 84 years old.

Clarence was born on October 20, 1935 in San Jorge, Açores to Jose Ignacio da Silveira and Rosa da Luz da Silveira. He met the love of his life Natalia Aurelia Leonardes and married her on January 19, 1959 in San Jorge, Acores, they were married for 48 years prior to her passing in 2007. They had two children, a daughter Tina and a son that was stillborn at birth. They moved to the USA in May of 1969, where Clarence worked in the dairy industry for 28 years, until he retired at the age of 62. He was a member of U.P.E.C.

Clarence enjoyed getting together for a good meal, his wife Natalia was a fantastic cook. He loved spending time in his vegetable garden, cultivating all types of fruits and vegetables that he would give to family and friends alike. He also loved spending time visiting friends and family and attending the Holy Ghost Portuguese Festas in the Valley. Family was always the first and most important aspect of his life. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Natalia Aurelia Silveira, an infant son, parents Jose Ignacio and Rosa da Luz da Silveira, sister Esperanca Brasil.

He is survived by his daughter Tina Silveira-Estacio (Louis), three grandchildren; Louis H. Estacio II (Samantha Marie Shelton), Ashley L. Estacio (Drew Verna) and Michael Estacio (Melissa), two great granddaughters; Genevieve and Keira, siblings; Natalia (Jose) Goncalves, Merces (Jose) Nunes, (Rafael Brasil), Jose (Madalena) Silveira, Antonio (Bernardette) Silveira, John (Maria) Silveira and many family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

