Manuel Dutra
1931 - 2020
Manuel Dutra
MARCH 20, 1931 - JUNE 27, 2020
Manuel Dutra, age 89 was born in Merced March 20, 1931. Manuel lived in Merced, CA all his life.
His sister, Ann Mardon of Sacramento, CA, survives him. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luiza and Frank Dutra; his brothers Frank and Joe Dutra; his sisters, Frances Freitas, Minnie Barnes, Mary Barioni and Rosie Gonzales.
Manuel worked for Bruce's T.V. as a TV repairman for many years. He was also a guard for Armored Car Services.
There will be a graveside service held for Manuel on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, Merced.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
