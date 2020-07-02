Manuel DutraMARCH 20, 1931 - JUNE 27, 2020Manuel Dutra, age 89 was born in Merced March 20, 1931. Manuel lived in Merced, CA all his life.His sister, Ann Mardon of Sacramento, CA, survives him. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luiza and Frank Dutra; his brothers Frank and Joe Dutra; his sisters, Frances Freitas, Minnie Barnes, Mary Barioni and Rosie Gonzales.Manuel worked for Bruce's T.V. as a TV repairman for many years. He was also a guard for Armored Car Services.There will be a graveside service held for Manuel on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, Merced.