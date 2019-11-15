Manuel Eugene Martin
July 22, 1930 - Nov 9, 2019
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Manuel Eugene Martin. He was 89 years old. Manuel was born to parents Joe and Maria Martin in San Jose, California on July 22, 1930. He was one of six siblings. In 1934, the family moved to Dos Palos, California. He was only 16 years old when his father passed, and he took over the dairy.
In 1954, he met Elsie Silveria at a dance. They married in 1955. He spent the next 40 years in partnership with his brother in law Dan Cotta. Once selling the dairy, he was fortunate enough to be employed by Brinkley Farms, where he spent the next 30 years. He was the Grand Marshal of the Dos Palos Cotton Festival. His love for life was unmatched, his jokes, unforgettable and his love for family and friends indescribable. He treasured his grandkids.
He will be forever remembered by his daughter and son in law John and Janine Emerzian, grandchildren Kelsie and Cole Emerzian and sister Mary Cotta.
The Rosary will be recited at 11 am on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Dos Palos, CA followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30. Burial will be in the Dos Palos Cemetery District in Dos Palos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Dos Palos.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the at 550 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93711
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 15, 2019