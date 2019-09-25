Manuel Figueroa
November 12, 1935 - August 31, 2019
Manuel Figueroa passed away on Aug.31, 2019 in Merced CA. He was born in Honolulu, HI on Nov.12, 1935.
Manuel was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in United States Army for 20 years. Farrington High School in Honolulu, HI was his high school alma mater. He graduated from Hartnell College and the University of San Francisco in CA. He worked for the City of Salinas for 23 years, retiring as Facilities Manager in 1998. Manuel is proceeded in death by his first wife Emmi Mueller Figueroa. He is Survived by second wife Lynette Figueroa, 9 Children, 17 grandchildren, and 17 great- grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00pm – 8:00 pm Fri. Sept. 27, 2019 at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Sat, Sept. 28, 2019 at Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church. Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 25, 2019