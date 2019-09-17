Manuel Frade, Jr.
August 14, 1933 - September 12, 2019
Manuel Frade, Jr. passed away September 12th 2019 after having a stroke. He was 86 years old and a lifelong resident / farmer of Winton, most recently a resident of Atwater, CA.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Ida Mae Frade and their children Rick Frade (Candie) Atwater, Shelly Ward (Harvey) Paso Robles, Manuel Brian Frade (Jodi) Merced and his sister Dorothy Lema (Joe). He is Preceded in death by his son Randy Frade, parents Manuel, Hazel & Rosie Frade, and Sisters Hazel Ann Parker (Roy) & Josie Jones (Kirk)
Grandchildren: Jordy Frade (Chely), Manuel Branden Frade, Courtnie Frade, Carol Leigh Frade and Step Grandchildren: Sydney Ward, Phillip & Jason Janikowski.
Great-Grandchildren: Kailin, Graysen, Adalie, McKenzie & Levi Brian Frade and Step Great-Grandchildren: Bradon, Charlotte & Hazel Janikowski. He will be greatly missed by all family including many nieces, nephews & cousins.
Born on August 14th 1933, Manuel attended Livingston High school, married his childhood sweetheart, Ida Friesen (Frade) in 1955 and served in the US Navy in San Diego & Washington State on the Gurke, US Destroyer Ship & Aircraft Carrier USS Princeton prior to discharge in 1957. He returned to his roots in Winton to join his father in the family farming business. Raised his family and continued as an almond farmer until retirement.
Manuel (Jr. as many called him) was a steady and hardworking man. He loved his family including many pets, farming, fishing and bowling. He very much enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially enjoyed years of attending the kid's sports activities.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 27th at 11am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 N Winton Way, Atwater, CA 95301 with luncheon immediately following.
The family requests, with gratitude to those who choose to, donations in his honor be made to https://www.michaeljfox.org
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 17, 2019