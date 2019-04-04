Manuel Valadez
May 30, 1943 - Apr 1, 2019
Manuel Valadez was born on May 30, 1943 and passed away April 1, 2019 at 75 years of age. He was a long-time resident of Merced, California. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Valadez and their five children, Xavier Valadez of Merced, Manuel Valadez of Sacramento, Gilbert Valadez of Turlock, Lora Valadez of Merced, and Martin Valadez of Texas; sister, Yolanda Payne of Texas, and his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 4, 2019