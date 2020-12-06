1/1
Marcos Terrazas
1926 - 2020
Marcos Terrazas
April 25, 1926 - November 27, 2020
Los Banos, California - Marcos Terrazas was born in Hamlin, Texas on April 25, 1926 and passed away on November 27, 2020 in Los Banos, California. He loved his family, enjoyed life, and took pride in everything he did. He was generous to a fault and always wanted to pay for everyone's meal or souvenirs wherever we went. Marcos instilled relevant and meaningful life lessons to his children by stressing whatever you do, do it right. He worked as a foreman for Anastacio Carreon, a farm labor contractor for many years until retirement.
Marcos is preceded in death by his parents: Rosendo and Flora Terrazas, wife: Natividad (of 43 years), sons: Marcos Jr. and Roman, brothers: Julian, Teodulo, Isidoro, Narciso, Apolonio and Monico, and sisters: Manuela and Modesta Martinez.
He is survived his wife: Alicia and her daughters: Gloria Lopez, Dalia Lopez, and Martina Cantu, sons: Matilde and Mario, daughters: Margarita Tapia and Gloria Shaibi, brothers: Geronimo and Manuel, and sisters: Alicia Rey, Flora Magno and Esther Santillan, 24 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Los Banos from 5 – 7 pm followed by the Rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.
Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services under the Direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.


Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
