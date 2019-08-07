Margaret Gomez Espinosa
OCT 6, 1930 - JUL 25, 2019
Margaret Gomez Espinosa beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on July 25, 2019 in Le Grand, California. Margaret was born on October 6, 1930 to Anantacio and Refugio Ruiz in Port Chicago, California.
Margaret worked for Crown Cork Seal as a forklift operator. She enjoyed her trips to the local casinos. But her true love was her family and her pet dog Tanner.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, John Espinosa; her daughter, Diane Manzo; her son, Johnny Espinosa Jr.. She is survived by her sons, Richard Espinosa of El Sobrante, Ca. and Alfred Espinosa of Merced, Ca.; her brother Anastacio Ruiz of Atwater, Ca.; her sister Mercy Avina of Merced, Ca.; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and her beloved dog Tanner.
The family would like to extend many thanks to Mercy UC Davis Cancer Center of Merced, Progressive Hospice Care of Modesto and also to P.A. Marie Hinesley of M.F.A..
There will be a Catholic Rosary and Mass Service held for Margaret on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. The rosary starts at 9:30 a.m. with the mass following at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, Ca..
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019