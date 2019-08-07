Margaret Espinosa (1930 - 2019)
  "My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Mrs Espinosa's..."
    - Dorene Souza
  "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
  "Just heard about your passing Tia Maggie. May you be in the..."
    - Robert Espinosa
  •  
    - Isabel Pina-Ramirez
  "My deepest condolences to the family and friends. It is..."
Service Information
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-4191
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Merced, CA
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Merced, CA
Obituary
Margaret Gomez Espinosa
OCT 6, 1930 - JUL 25, 2019
Margaret Gomez Espinosa beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on July 25, 2019 in Le Grand, California. Margaret was born on October 6, 1930 to Anantacio and Refugio Ruiz in Port Chicago, California.
Margaret worked for Crown Cork Seal as a forklift operator. She enjoyed her trips to the local casinos. But her true love was her family and her pet dog Tanner.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, John Espinosa; her daughter, Diane Manzo; her son, Johnny Espinosa Jr.. She is survived by her sons, Richard Espinosa of El Sobrante, Ca. and Alfred Espinosa of Merced, Ca.; her brother Anastacio Ruiz of Atwater, Ca.; her sister Mercy Avina of Merced, Ca.; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and her beloved dog Tanner.
The family would like to extend many thanks to Mercy UC Davis Cancer Center of Merced, Progressive Hospice Care of Modesto and also to P.A. Marie Hinesley of M.F.A..
There will be a Catholic Rosary and Mass Service held for Margaret on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. The rosary starts at 9:30 a.m. with the mass following at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, Ca..
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
Funeral Home Details