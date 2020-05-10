Margaret Rosemary GonellaDEC 7, 1922 - MAY 2, 2020Margaret was born to Frank, Jr. and Ann (Caton) Dutra on December 7, 1922 in Merced, CA and passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 97 in Merced where she was a life-long resident.Margaret met the love of her life, Albert John Gonella, Sr., in 1943 at a USO Dance at the Veteran's Bldg in Merced. They fell in love and were married on January 23, 1944. The two of them enjoyed dancing; everyone admired how beautifully they danced together. They did a little traveling but most of all just enjoyed spending time with family. They enjoyed 57 years, happily married, until Al's death in 2001.Margaret was always a beauty and was crowned Miss Merced Army Air Field in 1941. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, dancer and master at keeping her yard perfect. Margaret was definitely the Matriarch of the family and made sure every holiday was special for the big family gatherings. She gave of herself unselfishly, never expecting anything in return.Margaret graduated from Merced High School in 1941. She worked for Montgomery Ward for a short time after high school. She was a member of O.L.M./St. Patrick's Church.Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Gonella, Sr., her son, Albert Gonella, Jr. and her two sisters Florence Dutra Carmichael and Lorraine Dutra Campodonica.She is survived by her daughters: Joann (Jay) Durmanich, Natalie (Sal) Guzman, Mary (Daniel) Wentz, and Nanette (James) Lacey. She is also survived by six grandchildren: JJ Durmanich, Jill Amherst, Stefani Derrick, Michelle Glenn, Matthew Van Hagen, Kristin Lacey, Richie Durmanich and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Dutra, III.The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Nicolas DeLaPena for years of excellent medical care and for always being so kind, available and attentive. Also thank you to the staff at Pacifica Senior Assisted Living for all the loving care they provided for Margaret.If friends and family wish, donations may be made in Margaret's name to New Beginnings for Merced County Animals, P O Box 1045, Winton, CA 95388.The family held a small, private funeral service due to restrictions of Covid-19.Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.