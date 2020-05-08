Margaret Kirby-KammererNovember 13, 1961 - April 30, 2020Meg passed away peacefully at the home of her friends Jim and Marla Hicks after a brief illness. Meg is preceded in death by her mother Judith Kirby, and her grandparents Tom and Betty Kirby.She is survived by her son Jeffrey Kammerer, her father David Schoolen (Dorothy), half siblings Darcy Elliott (William) and David Schoolen (Stacy). She is also survived by her first cousins Kelly Kirby and Richard Kirby, her grandmother Madeleine Lorenzi, many other family members, and dear friends.Meg was born in Merced. She attended local schools and received a degree in accounting from Heald College in 1980.Meg was a warm, generous person who would go out of her way to help family and friends. She knew everyone it seemed, or they knew her. Meg's greatest love was her family and her "Circle of Friends"She was also a devoted member of the Merced Elks Lodge #1240 for the past 13 years. She loved doing fundraisers and special events for her lodge family. She also served as the Lodge Secretary/Bookkeeper and Club Manager. She was happiest while working in the lodge kitchen with the crew that she fondly called "her kids". Her tireless devotion was recently recognized when Meg was named "Elk of the Year" an honor she was very proud of."My mom put her heart and soul into helping others. If anyone needed anything, she was always there for them no matter what problems she had or was dealing with. She wanted people to be happy and stress free."A celebration of Meg's life will be held at the Merced Elks Lodge upon the resolution of the current health pandemic. Burial will be private.Remembrances in Meg's name can be made to The Merced Elk's Lodge Building Fund.