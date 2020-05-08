Margaret Kirby-Kammerer
1961 - 2020
Margaret Kirby-Kammerer
November 13, 1961 - April 30, 2020
Meg passed away peacefully at the home of her friends Jim and Marla Hicks after a brief illness. Meg is preceded in death by her mother Judith Kirby, and her grandparents Tom and Betty Kirby.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey Kammerer, her father David Schoolen (Dorothy), half siblings Darcy Elliott (William) and David Schoolen (Stacy). She is also survived by her first cousins Kelly Kirby and Richard Kirby, her grandmother Madeleine Lorenzi, many other family members, and dear friends.
Meg was born in Merced. She attended local schools and received a degree in accounting from Heald College in 1980.
Meg was a warm, generous person who would go out of her way to help family and friends. She knew everyone it seemed, or they knew her. Meg's greatest love was her family and her "Circle of Friends"
She was also a devoted member of the Merced Elks Lodge #1240 for the past 13 years. She loved doing fundraisers and special events for her lodge family. She also served as the Lodge Secretary/Bookkeeper and Club Manager. She was happiest while working in the lodge kitchen with the crew that she fondly called "her kids". Her tireless devotion was recently recognized when Meg was named "Elk of the Year" an honor she was very proud of.
"My mom put her heart and soul into helping others. If anyone needed anything, she was always there for them no matter what problems she had or was dealing with. She wanted people to be happy and stress free."
A celebration of Meg's life will be held at the Merced Elks Lodge upon the resolution of the current health pandemic. Burial will be private.
Remembrances in Meg's name can be made to The Merced Elk's Lodge Building Fund.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Merced Elks Lodge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 9, 2020
Meg always had a way of putting a smile on your face. She was amazingly kind and generous. ❤
Connie
Friend
May 8, 2020
Meg, you will be sorely missed by so many. I have such fond memories of our Yosemite Trail Ride Days. Love you and hope you are entertaining those in heaven with your fun humor and wonderful smile ❤♥
Jennifer Morrow
Friend
May 8, 2020
Meg.. Your smile and laughter brighten my soul... It was a prevledge to know you and love you. May you rest in peace with the angels... You certainly were one on this Earth. Will miss you dearly... God bless you.
Cynthia Shipley
Family
May 8, 2020
Meg always had a smile and a hug ready for you. She was a kind soul. I will miss seeing her bright and cheery smile. RIP Meg, you are truly missed ❤
Connie Jones
Friend
May 8, 2020
We will miss you Meg. Our Tuesday nights will never be the same. You were always there to help with whatever event we had planned. Going to San Francisco with you was a blast! Your smile and laugh will be missed. You have left a legacy of volunteerism that will inspire the rest of us to fill the void. Godspeed my friend
Lori Albertoni
Friend
May 8, 2020
Awww, I am sad to hear of Megs passing. She was a sweet lady and friend. I got to know her when Jeffrey was in my programs at the Millennium Sports Club. Sending you all big hugs and prayers, especially for Jeffery. She raised a beautiful and kind son.
Stephanie Jaurique
Friend
May 8, 2020
To Meg's family and friends, I did not know Meg personally but my niece, Becky Weston, worked for and with her at the Elks Lodge. Meg was nothing but kind, supportive and encouraging to Becky from her comments I would read on Becky's Facebook posts. I was sad to read of her passing and hope that you all find comfort in knowing that she and Becky are having a heck of a reunion right nowbloody marys in hand and hugs all the way around! The world needs more people like Meg.
Casey Marchese
