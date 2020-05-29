Margaret Sianez
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Sianez
Aug. 5, 1927- May 16, 2020
Margaret Sianez was born in Livingston,CA and passed away in Modesto, CA. She was the daughter of Frank and Elisa Mesa from Atwater,CA and the widow of Marselo Sianez of Merced,CA. She and Marselo resided in San Jose, CA for many years. She returned to Atwater after his death in 1980. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Henry Mesa, Frank Mesa Jr.,Daniel Mesa, Albert Mesa and 3 grandchildren. She leaves behind sisters Carmen Garcia, Rosemarie Garcia, and brother Raymond Mesa. She also leaves children Lydia Smith and Marselo Sianez Jr. from Valley Springs, CA, John Sianez from Merced,CA, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be buried on Thurs.,May 28,2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Merced,CA at 11:00 am. Due to the Covid 19 virus, only immediate family are allowed at the gravesite.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Julia Vesilind
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved