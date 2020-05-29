Margaret M. SianezAug. 5, 1927- May 16, 2020Margaret Sianez was born in Livingston,CA and passed away in Modesto, CA. She was the daughter of Frank and Elisa Mesa from Atwater,CA and the widow of Marselo Sianez of Merced,CA. She and Marselo resided in San Jose, CA for many years. She returned to Atwater after his death in 1980. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Henry Mesa, Frank Mesa Jr.,Daniel Mesa, Albert Mesa and 3 grandchildren. She leaves behind sisters Carmen Garcia, Rosemarie Garcia, and brother Raymond Mesa. She also leaves children Lydia Smith and Marselo Sianez Jr. from Valley Springs, CA, John Sianez from Merced,CA, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be buried on Thurs.,May 28,2020 at Calvary Cemetery, Merced,CA at 11:00 am. Due to the Covid 19 virus, only immediate family are allowed at the gravesite.