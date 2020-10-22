1/1
Margaret Tuft
1953 - 2020
Margaret Alice Tuft
"Peggy"
May 22, 1953 - Oct 13, 2020
Margaret Alice Tuft "Peggy" passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 67, after complications from a brief illness. She was born in Merced, CA to James E. and Esther Tuft. She was raised on the family dairy with her three sisters Marilyn, Nancy, and Mary Jane. Chores including helping out milking cows, hoeing cotton, and the "dreaded" cleaning of calf pens. She lived her entire life in El Nido, CA, except for college at Fresno State, where she received a B.A. in History. Peggy spent her career working for the Merced County Library at the main library in Merced, CA where she retired in 2003 after 25 years of service.
Peggy enjoyed visiting with family, team roping, reading, researching family history, managing her small herd of cattle and worshiping at her church the "Gospel Defenders." Generous of mind and spirit, she was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. She never forgot a birthday for her family, including 14 nieces and nephews. Peggy had a special bond with her niece Shannon Erickson and great nephews Connor and Keith Erickson, who affectionately called her "Burr" and assisted her in day to day living. We will miss her on earth, but can rejoice that she is now pain free, with the Lord, and with her friends and family.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father and mother, James E. and Esther A. Tuft. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn Tuft-Holtz (Howard, deceased), Nancy Tuft, Mary Jane Erickson (Eric); nephews Bob Erickson (Suzy), Michael Turrill (Dounia), Brendan Turrill, Everett J. Erickson (Nicole), Tom Erickson (Megan), niece Shannon Erickson and 14 great nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be October 27, 2020, 11 AM at the Merced District Cemetery, 1300 B St., Merced, CA. Arrangements are through Whitton Family Funeral Service, 740 W. 19th St., Merced, CA 95340. Phone number 209-384-1119 if anyone wants to send flowers.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
