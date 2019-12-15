Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Cristo Es La Respuesta 2220 D Street Livingston , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margarita M. Tapia

Aug 31, 1930 – Dec 8, 2019

Margarita was born in Chili, NM and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Merced, CA. Margarita came to California on the train with her four eldest children in 1955. Margarita worked alongside her husband as a field worker in Corcoran, CA. After several years of migrant farm working, her family made their home in Livingston, CA where they extended their family. Margarita was a devoted wife and mother who had a strong Christian faith and made sure her children attended church regularly. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Margarita was preceded in death by her daughter Gloria Virginia Tapia; her husband Epifanio Tapia Sr.; her mother Clementa Moya; brothers, Jouquin and Juan Moya; sister, Oliberia Tapia; great grandsons, Ray Felix and Adam James Bracamontes. She is survived by one brother Orlando Barela from Albuquerque, NM. Her nine Children Mary Bocanegra, Virginia Hernandez, Jimmy Tapia, Eulalia Mercado, Dorothy Ochoa, Janie Posadas, Gloria Valdez, Betty Jean Tapia, Epifanio Tapia Jr., 24 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel located at 1290 Winton Way in Atwater. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Cristo Es La Respuesta located at 2220 D Street in Livingston, with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery located at 7651 W. Almond in Winton, CA.

