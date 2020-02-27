Maria, Ayala-Keeno
September 17, 1966 - February 24, 2020
Maria "Lazie" Ayala-Keeno passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 53 at Mercy Medical Center Merced. Marie was born in Guatemala and moved to Merced Ca as a toddler. She was a former student at Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School. You could always count on Marie to make you laugh. She enjoyed life and watching her kids grow. Marie loved playing dominoes, dancing, and getting her hands dirty while listening to old school music. She also had an unusual obsession with Prince. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Keeno, parents, Tino Ayala, Sr. and Ann Ayala, daughters Juanita Gutierrez, Felicia Gutierrez, Raquel Gordon, and Ofelia Keeno, and son Herbert Keeno Jr. Marie had numerous grandchildren, all of whom will greatly miss her smile and laugh.
