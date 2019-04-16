Maria Teresa Fucci
Aug 5, 1959 - Apr 8, 2019
Maria Teresa (Terry) Fucci was born on August 5, 1959 in Spain and passed away on April 8, 2019 in Merced, California at the age of 59 years old.
Maria (Terry) previously lived in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Novato, California and Santa Maria, California before moving to Merced where she worked at Merced County Office of Education as a Payroll Benefits specialist for 26 years before retiring in 2016. She owned and operated her online business, Terry's Treasured Gifts. Maria (Terry) was of catholic faith; she resonated kindness to everyone that knew her.
Maria (Terry) is preceded in death by her father Ronald N. Fucci and mother Blanche H. Fucci.
She is survived by her brother Nicholas J. Fucci and sister-in-law Pamela A. Fucci of Somers, Montana.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 16, 2019