Maria Lusila Garcia
Dec 15, 1960 - Sep 16, 2019
Maria Lusila Garcia was born on December 15, 1960 and passed away on September 16, 2019 in Modesto, California.
Maria was a resident of Atwater for 15 years. She taught criminal psychology at Stanislaus state for 7 years. She and her husband retired Air Force Master Sergeant Rudy Garcia were dedicated choir directors at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater for ten years.
Maria is survived by her loving husband Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Rudy Garcia of Modesto, daughter Marisa Ponce – Gomez of Atwater, son-in-law Larry Gomez of Atwater, daughter Aurora Paloma Garcia of Modesto, stepson Wyatt Garcia of Atwater and stepdaughter Tracy DelaCerda of Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Carlos and Celia Martinez.
Maria loved her family wholeheartedly and was very proud of her granddaughter Alexis Ponce and grandson Jonathan Garcia. It was Maria's wishes that her children, grandchildren and husband knew how much she loved them and how proud she was of them and all of their accomplishments.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church located at 1799 Winton Way, Atwater, California 95301. Private interment will follow at Winton Cemetery District.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 25, 2019