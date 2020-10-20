1/1
Maria Guzman
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Maria De Jesus Guzman
Sept 18, 1961 - Oct 2, 2020
Maria De Jesus Guzman was born on September 18, 1961 in Mexico and was called home on October 2, 2020 in Merced, California. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend that will be greatly missed.
Maria's favorite thing to do was spending time with her 9 grandchildren, trips with her family, gardening, cooking, and she loved her pets. Maria worked for Merced County as a healthcare provider for the elderly for over 20 years. Maria was also known for her compassion and generosity, especially for those in need and was always lending a helping hand.
Maria is preceded in Heaven by her parents Eduardo and Maria Elena Guzman, her brother Jaime Guzman, and her granddaughter, Dreama Llamas. She is survived by her children Esmeralda, Angel (Christina), Sandra (Anthony) Llamas, grandchildren: Celeste, Jorge, Sammie, Savanna, Abigail, Angel, Adam, Camila, and Anthony, along with 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Maria was a great woman that touched the lives of many people. Her presence on earth will be truly missed.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary for Maria will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by Memorial Mass 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Merced.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
