Maria De Jesus GuzmanSept 18, 1961 - Oct 2, 2020Maria De Jesus Guzman was born on September 18, 1961 in Mexico and was called home on October 2, 2020 in Merced, California. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend that will be greatly missed.Maria's favorite thing to do was spending time with her 9 grandchildren, trips with her family, gardening, cooking, and she loved her pets. Maria worked for Merced County as a healthcare provider for the elderly for over 20 years. Maria was also known for her compassion and generosity, especially for those in need and was always lending a helping hand.Maria is preceded in Heaven by her parents Eduardo and Maria Elena Guzman, her brother Jaime Guzman, and her granddaughter, Dreama Llamas. She is survived by her children Esmeralda, Angel (Christina), Sandra (Anthony) Llamas, grandchildren: Celeste, Jorge, Sammie, Savanna, Abigail, Angel, Adam, Camila, and Anthony, along with 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews.Maria was a great woman that touched the lives of many people. Her presence on earth will be truly missed.Recitation of the Holy Rosary for Maria will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by Memorial Mass 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Merced.