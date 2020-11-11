1/1
Maria Kramer
1927 - 2020
Maria B. Kramer
January 14, 1927 ~ October 29, 2020
Maria B. Kramer passed away peacefully in our loving home in Atwater, CA at the age of 93.
She was born in Tenayuca, Zacatecas to Maria Guadalupe Garcia Lopez and Pedro Ramirez Cruz. Mom was raised in Teocaltiche, Jalisco and is the oldest of five siblings.
Mom came to the United Staes in 1947 and stayed with family in Los Angeles until 1955, when she moved to San Francisco. That is where she met the love of her life Wilbur. Mom and dad were married for 55 years, until he passed away in 2010. Ater they married my father left the Navy and joined the United States Air Force in July 1957. He was then stationed at Castle Air Force Base in 1959. They made a home and raised their family in Atwater, CA.
Mom worked as a presser at Sunshine Center in Merced for 15 years. She was also a member of St. Anthony's Altar Society for 60 years. She was a faithful, strong, incredibly loving, and giving lady. Mom had a beautiful, warm smile and was loved by all. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and a glass of wine. This filled her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Guadalupe Garcia Lopez and Pedro Ramirez Cruz; sisters, Delfina and Maria; and brother, Enrique.
She is survived by her son, Joe Kramer (Sacramento); daughter, Yolanda (Kramer) Gardini; son-in-law, John (Atwater); grandson, Michael Gardini (Temecula); and her sister, Evelia Ramirez (Jalisco, Mexico). Along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary and Memorial Mass on November 13, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Rosary will be held at 12:30pm with Mass to follow at 1:00pm. Limited seating at church due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment to follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, CA. Due to COVID-19 there will be no reception. In lieu of flowers, Maria would like for donations to be made to the St. Anthony Altar Society at 3105 N. Trinidade Rd. Atwater, CA 95301.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Mass
12:30 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
November 11, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
