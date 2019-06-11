Maria Loreto Aguilar
October 4, 1939 - May 30,2019
Passed away in Merced she was 79 years old. She is preceded in death by Leonel Aguilar, Juventina Manzo, Marcos Aguliar and Leonardo Aguilar. She is survived by her daughters Olga Manzo and Maricela Sandoval sons Jesus Sandoval, Juan Sandoval and Jose Sandoval, brothers Rogelio Aguilar and Elenar Aguilar. Visitation will begin at 4pm followed by the rosary at 7pm on Monday June 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Planada. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday June 11,2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Planada. Interment to follow at Plainsburg Cemetery in Le Grand.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 11, 2019