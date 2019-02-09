Maria Moore
July 29, 1937-January 31, 2019
Maria Moore was born to Stefanos & Vasilia Steka in Athens Greece. She was preceded in passing by her infant daughter, Sophie Marie Moore & her husband, James Henry Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Stella Dianne Moore & sons Richard Thomas Moore, Billy Dean Moore & James Henry Moore Jr, her grandsons Mathew Lane & Jason Moore & her granddaughters Samantha Moore & Jamie Marie Moore. Graveyard Services will be this Monday, February 11 2019 at 1 pm at the Winton Cemetery at 7651 Almond Ave Winton CA Officiating Rev. Father Jon Magoulias of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Following Services Makaria will be at Isabella's Bar & Grill Banquet Rm 2811 Shaffer Rd Atwater CA. Everyone who ever experienced her zeal for life & love of people is invited.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 9, 2019