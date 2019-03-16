Maria A. Rosales
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Rosales.
"Mama Bear"
Aug 15, 1935 - Mar 11, 2019
In Celebration of life, Maria A. Rosales (Mama Bear) was born on August 15, 1935 and called to eternal life on March 11, 2019, at the ripe 'ol age of 83.
Mama Bear was a member of every Bingo Hall and Casino from Fresno to Modesto. Maria was a seamstress and took pride in sewing. She collected elephants as she believed they brought good fortune. The trunk must go up. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory NO ONE can steal!
Maria joins her son, Jose Rosales, daughters Alicia Rosales and Norma A. Martinez. Left behind to cherish her memories are her sons: Robert and Carlos, daughters, Matilde and Esther, Son-in-law, Gabriel, grandsons, Anthony, Raul, Andrew, Adrian, Christian, Robert and Nicholas, granddaughters, Lilia, Krystal, Valerie, Gabrielle, Andrea, Shariesse, Angela, and Vanessa; and 8 great grandchildren who she loved dearly<3
Visitation and Recitation of the Holy Rosary in Celebration of Maria's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 459 W. 21st Street, Merced, CA 95340.
www.cvobituaries.com
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 16, 2019