1/1
Maria Teresa Montellano
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Teresa Montellano "Tere"
Feb 21, 1960- July 25, 2020
Maria Teresa Montellano "Tere" 60. From Los Banos but passed away at in Turlock Emanuel ER from Chemo complications. God brought her soul to this earth on Feburary 21st of 1960 - and on July 25th at 3pm an Angel on earth departed to heaven, my beloved Mom will be greatly missed by more people than I could of imagined, she was well known for treating everyone like family, she had and had the biggest heart never let her disability become an inability to complain, in all my life not once did she complain about not being able to walk, shes my hero and a huge part of my life, she will be survived by her Son's Luis & Rodolfo Romo and greatly missed by her pride and great Joy of Grandchildren that she loves more than Life itself. Her Sisters, family and friends are in great emotional pain but just remember shes in a better place now, no more pain and shes watching us from heaven. Her Viewing will be in 1510 Canal Farm in Los banos on Monday 3rd, from 5pm to 8pm, the church is not yet but shortly after, well setup FB Live for whomever cannot attend in person, we understand. I can add you on messenger or FB look for Luis Romo and I'll make sure to add whomever would like to join FB Live
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Banos Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
1510 Canal Farm
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved