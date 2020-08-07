Maria Teresa Montellano "Tere"Feb 21, 1960- July 25, 2020Maria Teresa Montellano "Tere" 60. From Los Banos but passed away at in Turlock Emanuel ER from Chemo complications. God brought her soul to this earth on Feburary 21st of 1960 - and on July 25th at 3pm an Angel on earth departed to heaven, my beloved Mom will be greatly missed by more people than I could of imagined, she was well known for treating everyone like family, she had and had the biggest heart never let her disability become an inability to complain, in all my life not once did she complain about not being able to walk, shes my hero and a huge part of my life, she will be survived by her Son's Luis & Rodolfo Romo and greatly missed by her pride and great Joy of Grandchildren that she loves more than Life itself. Her Sisters, family and friends are in great emotional pain but just remember shes in a better place now, no more pain and shes watching us from heaven. Her Viewing will be in 1510 Canal Farm in Los banos on Monday 3rd, from 5pm to 8pm, the church is not yet but shortly after, well setup FB Live for whomever cannot attend in person, we understand. I can add you on messenger or FB look for Luis Romo and I'll make sure to add whomever would like to join FB Live