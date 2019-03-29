Maria Tomasa Torres
Nov 28,1934 - Mar 14,2019
Maria Tomasa Torres, sunrise, November 28, 1934, sunset, March 14, 2019. She entered in to rest surrounded by her loved ones. She joined her beloved husband Isabel A. Torres,sunrise, July8, 1935, sunset, January 2, 2019, where he is waiting for her at heaven's gate ready to walk and dance. Beloved parents of Hope Torres (Agapito Sanchez), Daniel Torres (Rachel), Maggie Torres-Alvarez (Raymond), Richard Torres and Patricia Gastelum (Carlos). Beloved grandparents to 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren . Loving sister to six sisters and two brothers.
Memorial Mass on April 6, 2019 at 12pm at Saint Leo the Great in San Jose, CA. Interment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara, CA
