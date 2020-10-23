Maria Velma CunhaNov 7, 1962 - Oct 18, 2020Velma was born in Sao'Jorge, Azores on November 7, 1962 to Mario and Maria Cunha. She passed away in Merced on October 18, 2020.Velma had a great sense of humor. She loved to laugh and joke with her family and friends. She loved children, her cat LeeLee and feeding her chickens; but most of all, she loved forcing people to eat. She really enjoyed going to work at the fair with Tio Mike and Tia Olivia, serving for the Eagles Club. Her super power was answering the phone faster than anyone on the planet. She was very special to her family and she will be greatly missed.Preceded in death by her father, Mario Cunha. She is survived by her mother, Maria Carmen Cunha, her brother, Luis Cunha and wife Denise, two nephews Troy Cunha and Jessica and Curtis Cunha and wife Terri, two great nephews Wyatt and Weston Cunha, three great nieces: Maysie and Toryn Cunha and Trinity Garcia.Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.