Maricella Campos

May 5, 1979 - Jun 23, 2019

Maricella Castillo Campos, a longtime resident of Los Banos, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Los Banos, CA. She was 40 years old.

She was born May 5, 1979 in San Jose, CA. Maricella was a waitress working for Denny's. She married Eduardo Campos and they were blessed with five children. Maricella will dearly be missed by many friends and family and throughout the community. She will always be remembered as someone who grabbed life by the throat and took on anything thrown her way. Her laughter will be missed most of all.

Maricella is survived by her husband Eduardo Campos, her Children: Vanessa Campos Cecena, Andres Eduardo Campos, Isaac Abraham Campos, Adrian Jonathan Campos and Maleny Samantha Campos, brothers: Jesse Quijada, Jose Castillo, Federico Castillo and Richard Castillo, sisters: Monica Quijada, Macrina Castillo, Marissa Castillo and Maria Castillo, one grandchild Steven Raul Cecena Jr, and many family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District in Los Banos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel- Banos.

