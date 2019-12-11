Marichia Castillo
Mar 22, 1965 - Nov 24, 2019
Marichia Castillo was born on March 22, 1965 in San Jose, California and passed away at the age of 54 years old on November 24, 2019 in Clovis, California.
Marichia was and insurance agent. She loved her two dogs Buster and Huerro. She loved listening to Oldies music and cruising in the car. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. She trusted in God and kept her faith in him.
She is preceded in death John Alvarez and Julian Rodriguez.
Marichia is survived by her husband Rolando Castillo, son John Luna, mother Angela Rodriguez and brother Moses Pardo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 11, 2019