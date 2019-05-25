Marie Ernst Hall
OCT 3, 1952 - MAY 11, 2019
Marie Theresa Hall was born on October 3, 1952 in Bakersfield, California and she passed away on May 11, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. There will be a Funeral Mass held for Marie on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 4985 Bullion St., Mariposa, California.
…..Angel……
"With a soft bright breeze,
A gentle love grows.
She's the whisper of an angel
Who watches over you…."
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 25 to May 29, 2019