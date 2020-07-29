Marie Herrera

Marie Helen HerreraMarch 24, 1947- July 19, 2020Merced- Marie H. Herrera, 73, passed unexpectedly July 19, 2020. She was born March 24, 1947 in Merced CA, the daughter of James H. And Helen (Leyva) Herrera. Marie graduated from Merced High school and went on to Merced College, Class of 1968 with the degreee of Associate in Arts. Marie was a loyal member of the USBC for several decades and was inducted in to the Merced County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2015. She was also well known locally, as an exceptional athlete in softball during the early years of women's sports. She is survived by her brother Robert and his wife Judy Herrera, sister-in-law Sandra Herrera, along with many nephews, nieces, and God-childen. She was proceeded in death by her parents James and Helen Herrera, sister Gloria Gonzalves and twin brother James Herrera. She had countless friends and family within the community. Marie was known, loved and will be remembered forever. Funeral services will be private.