Marilyn Burks

Marilyn passed away peacefully on Friday April 5th in her home surrounded by family at the age of 66, after a long battle with cancer.

Marilyn was born in Bryan, TX, the oldest of five children. Being of a Military family, she lived in several states including California and internationally. Her family returned to the Merced area in 1969.

Marilyn worked at Farmers Insurance Regional Office for 12 years, when she and her husband moved to Fort Worth, TX. They returned to Merced in 2002, to be closer to their daughters. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, working in her garden, dancing and playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Colleen Nichols. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Mike Burks, brothers' Darrell Nichols of Merced and William Nichols of San Antonio, TX., sisters' Patricia Hettick and Barbara Nichols, both of Visalia, CA., daughters' Nannette (Steve Harpine and Kimberly (Joe) Alford. She is also survived by four grandchildren and several neices & nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ivers & Alcorn located at 3050 N. Winton Way Atwater on Wednesday, April 17th at 1pm. A reception will follow at the VFW Hall 7093 Walnut Avenue Winton. Burial will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at a later date.



3050 North Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

