Marilyn Oberg
May 3, 1947 - November 29, 2019 Merced, CA
Family and friends are very sad to announce the passing of Marilyn Ruth (Stam) Oberg on November 29, 2019. Marilyn was born in Johnson City, New York on May 3, 1947. She grew up in a small town in New York called Owego.
Marilyn graduated in 1965 from Owego Free Academy and then attended Union College in Kentucky. She moved out to California with her son in 1975. She worked as a quality control supervisor for several semiconductor companies in Silicon Valley for over 30 years. In 2006, Marilyn and her husband, Stan, moved to Merced to enjoy their retirement together.
Marilyn enjoyed board games, card games, art projects and traveling around the U.S. with Stan during their retirement years. She had a generous heart, donating to various charities over the years, including Christian Children's Fund International, Help Hospitalized Veterans and the Humane Society.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Stan Oberg, son James Miller (Anna), daughter Amanda Oberg, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church located at 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, California. All friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate the wonderful life of Marilyn.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 5, 2019