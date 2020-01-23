Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Sue Stonum

May 31 1942 - January 19, 2020

Marilyn Sue Stonum, age 77, passed away in Merced, CA on January 19, 2020. She was in her home surrounded by her loving family as well as her faithful dog CJ. Marilyn was born May 31, 1942 in England, Arkansas to Carl and Ovie Wood.

She moved to Chowchilla, CA at a young age where she grew up with her parents and her three siblings Tommy, Dale, and Gail. While in school she played the clarinet and was a majorette in the school band. She was always an animal lover and owned many beloved pets throughout her lifetime.

In the early 1960s, Marilyn married Vernon Loveall and gave birth to three daughters. She was an amazing mother and her daughters were a huge part of her life. She loved making the girls' clothes, including their Halloween costumes, cheerleading uniforms and special Easter outfits. Marilyn volunteered often at the girls' schools for events such as Hot Dog Day, the Halloween Carnival, and was their Campfire Girl leader.

Some of Marilyn's favorite things to do included baking, gambling, and crocheting. She loved doing word puzzles while she watched her favorite television shows. The most important part of her day was having a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning along with something sweet to go with it.

Marilyn Stonum is survived by her three daughters, Terry Kovaciny (Cory), Lori Garcia (Helder), and Jennifer Zuniga (Michael) along with her sister Gail Poulter. She has six grandchildren (Jeremy, Nicholas, Kelsey, Lindsey, Haley, and Logan), two great grandchildren, three nephews, a niece and several cousins. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents and her three brothers Tommy, Dale and Harold Wood.

Marilyn used her stubbornness and determination to fight a long and difficult battle against numerous medical issues that spanned two decades. It began with a stroke in 1994 and from there she overcame several serious brain and heart surgeries. In 2009, she was diagnosed with Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, a rare type of blood cancer. During her last ten years she was wheelchair bound, but she refused to let that affect her quality of life.

Family will be holding a private gathering at a later date. Remembrance cards will be sent to Marilyn's loved ones requesting a special memory and/or photo for the family to compile a tribute book to celebrate her life.

