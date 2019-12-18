Marina Ann Franco Gonzalez
APR 23, 1984 - DEC 10, 2019
Marina Ann Franco Gonzalez age 35 was called home to the Lord peacefully on December 10, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She fought till the end. She was born on April 23, 1984 in Merced, Ca. to Marine "Shorty" Franco and Elizabeth "Lisa" Villanueva.
Marina graduated in 2002 from Merced High School. She was hired at the age of 16 part time at Pizza Hut while attending school. She was a 49er's and Giants fan. She loved BBQ's, family functions, especially on the holidays. She was the life of the party with her big contagious smile that she left on all of us. She was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Adalina in 2008. Marina married Mondo Gonzalez September 19, 2015. Marina also worked at Target in Merced, Merco Credit Union and Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union.
We would like to thank everyone that kept us in their thoughts and prayers and their kind messages. Special thanks to Dr. Hager and his staff at Cancer Care in Fresno, Ca. Also to Dr. Gallery in Merced, the Merced School Employees Federal Credit Union, Our Lady of Mercy School and the Relay for Life.
Marina is survived by her grandparents Jessie "Chuchi" Franco and Simona De Los Santos. Her husband Mondo Gonzalez, her daughter Adalina Gonzalez; stepchildren Thomas, Adrian Gonzalez, Brianne Bodamer and Isabella Ruiz; her parents Marine "Shorty" Franco and Elizabeth "Lisa" Villanueva; brothers Bobby Franco and Jose Banuelos Jr and nephews Elijah and Ethan Franco.
Marina was extremely loved and will be missed dearly by everyone that she touched. There will be a visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca.. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, December 21, 2019 at 8:30 am at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, Ca, with the Mass following at 9:00 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 18, 2019