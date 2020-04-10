Mario Daniel Valenzuela Cecena
Apr 5, 1964 - Apr 2, 2020
Danny Val was called home by his heavenly father on April 2, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born in Mexicali, Mexico and was raised in Merced, California. He attended Merced city schools and graduated from Merced High School.
He worked as a chef. Cooking was his passion and he took great pleasure in preparing delicious meals for his wife Stefanie, family and friends. His menudo was the bomb! Danny Val loved to BBQ and listen to his music. He was an avid Raiders fan. He enjoyed making people laugh, even at his own expense.
One of his greatest joys was spending time with his four beautiful granddaughters. We are especially grateful to my brother's wife Stefanie for always being by his side. Danny valued every moment with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Ofelia Valenzuela. He is survived by his wife Stefanie, his children Daniel (Nicole) Valenzuela, Amaris Valenzuela, siblings Carlos (Henrietta) Valenzuela, Armando Valenzuela, and sister Monica Valenzuela, granddaughters Amarie, Hannah, Hailey, and Hazel, niece Samantha Zamora and nephew Cristian Zamora.
A celebration of life will be held in Merced at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 10, 2020