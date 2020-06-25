Mario Valerio MoncadaJUn 2, 1938 - Jun 21, 2020Mario Valerio Moncada was born June 2, 1938 in Managua, Nicaragua to Jose and Felicitas Moncada. He passed away peacefully at home in Merced on June 21, 2020, at the age of 82.Mario was an electrical engineer in electronics for over 40 years. He was a loyal husband and loving father that touched many lives, whose love for his wife stood the test of time for 60 years.Mario was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Guillermina Moncada; his daughter, Rebecca Serna, and his son, Rene Moncada, who looked at him as their only hero. You will be in our hearts and minds for all eternity. We shall miss you dearly mi amor, Papa we love you!