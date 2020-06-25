Mario Valerio Moncada
1938 - 2020
Mario Valerio Moncada
JUn 2, 1938 - Jun 21, 2020
Mario Valerio Moncada was born June 2, 1938 in Managua, Nicaragua to Jose and Felicitas Moncada. He passed away peacefully at home in Merced on June 21, 2020, at the age of 82.
Mario was an electrical engineer in electronics for over 40 years. He was a loyal husband and loving father that touched many lives, whose love for his wife stood the test of time for 60 years.
Mario was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Guillermina Moncada; his daughter, Rebecca Serna, and his son, Rene Moncada, who looked at him as their only hero. You will be in our hearts and minds for all eternity. We shall miss you dearly mi amor, Papa we love you!
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
