Mark Craig
June 7, 1967-Jan. 25, 2020
Mark Craig passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born on June 7, 1967 in Merced, California to his parents, Kenneth and Lila Craig. He was the fourth of seven children. He graduated from Merced High School in 1985 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1987.
He was married to his wife Carole Martin Craig for 19 years. His primary occupation was working as a long-haul truck driver. When he was home on the weekends, Mark looked forward to catching a movie or working in the yard with his wife, Carole; having long talks with his mother and passing down his musical skills to his grandsons. He loved spending time playing music, singing and joking around with his family and close friends. He was especially passionate about his two four-legged kids, Kane and Daisy. Preceding him in death is his father, Kenneth Craig.
Mark is survived by his mother, Lila L. Craig; his wife, Carole; His step-son, Jason Tipler and wife, Laura; and step-daughter, Serena Pulido and husband, Eric; Six (6) Grandchildren: Xavier, Gabriel, Adrienne, Tayven, Ethan and Talen. Six siblings – Ellen Craig-Bragg, Kent Craig; Cheryl Craig-Locket, Willie D. Craig, Carla Craig and Jonathan R. Craig. Two brothers-in-law, Richard Martin (Alberta, Canada) and Daniel Martin, (Quebec, Canada).
A Memorial Service to commemorate Mark's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140, Merced, CA 95340.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 6, 2020