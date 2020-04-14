Mark E. Gomes
June 6, 1965 - Apr 5, 2020
Mark E. Gomes a resident of Los Banos, CA passed away on April 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA. He was 54 years old.
Mark was born to Manuel C. Gomes and Marilyn Gomes on June 6, 1965 in Los Banos, CA. He went to school at Los Banos Elementary, Los Banos Junior High and Los Banos High School. Mark graduated from Los Banos High School in 1983. Mark was born into Aggregate Industry and worked for more than 25 years in a large variety of leadership roles within Aggregates Industry including, Trucking Logistics, Sales Management, Maintenance Management, Procurement & Production Management.
Mark was proceeded in death by his father Manuel C. Gomes, and his brother Manual A. Gomes.
Mark is survived by his wife Frances Gomes, two step-sons, Roy and Rocky Escobar, a step-daughter Salina Escobar, and eight step-grandchildren, his mother Marilyn Gomes, his sister Melissa McMullen (Dale), their three children Jeff, Taylor and Colton, a brother Mike Gomes and a nephew Manuel Gomes and a niece Danielle Gomes, many family and friends.
