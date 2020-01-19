Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark McComb. View Sign Service Information Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave Merced, CA 95340 Memorial service 10:00 AM Yosemite Church 2230 E. Yosemite Ave Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Wesley McComb

-June 23, 1957 - Jan 4, 2020

Mark Wesley McComb was born on June 23, 1957 in Merced, CA. to Donna Lee McComb and Paul Douglas McComb. While growing up, Mark was a cub scout, a baseball player, a wrestler and a newspaper boy for the Sun-Star. He was also a member of the Merced Dirt Riders which was something he carried on for the rest of his life, he loved to race and ride motorcycles. Mark graduated from Merced High School in 1975. He and his brother Mike owned the Bedding Shop for 33 years until Mark opened Merced Canvas in 2008. In 1987 Mark married Michelle McCully, they moved to Catheys Valley spending many happy years together. Mark was preceded in death by his father Paul. He is survived by his wife Michelle, his mother Donna, brother Mike(Jane), sister Linda(Dan), their three sons and wives, and a great niece and great nephew. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Violet, sister-in-law Landra(Denny),nephew Justin and brother-in-law George(Julie). His memorial service will be held at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10 am.



www.cvobituaries.com



Mark Wesley McComb-June 23, 1957 - Jan 4, 2020Mark Wesley McComb was born on June 23, 1957 in Merced, CA. to Donna Lee McComb and Paul Douglas McComb. While growing up, Mark was a cub scout, a baseball player, a wrestler and a newspaper boy for the Sun-Star. He was also a member of the Merced Dirt Riders which was something he carried on for the rest of his life, he loved to race and ride motorcycles. Mark graduated from Merced High School in 1975. He and his brother Mike owned the Bedding Shop for 33 years until Mark opened Merced Canvas in 2008. In 1987 Mark married Michelle McCully, they moved to Catheys Valley spending many happy years together. Mark was preceded in death by his father Paul. He is survived by his wife Michelle, his mother Donna, brother Mike(Jane), sister Linda(Dan), their three sons and wives, and a great niece and great nephew. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Violet, sister-in-law Landra(Denny),nephew Justin and brother-in-law George(Julie). His memorial service will be held at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10 am. Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close