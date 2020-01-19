Mark Wesley McComb
-June 23, 1957 - Jan 4, 2020
Mark Wesley McComb was born on June 23, 1957 in Merced, CA. to Donna Lee McComb and Paul Douglas McComb. While growing up, Mark was a cub scout, a baseball player, a wrestler and a newspaper boy for the Sun-Star. He was also a member of the Merced Dirt Riders which was something he carried on for the rest of his life, he loved to race and ride motorcycles. Mark graduated from Merced High School in 1975. He and his brother Mike owned the Bedding Shop for 33 years until Mark opened Merced Canvas in 2008. In 1987 Mark married Michelle McCully, they moved to Catheys Valley spending many happy years together. Mark was preceded in death by his father Paul. He is survived by his wife Michelle, his mother Donna, brother Mike(Jane), sister Linda(Dan), their three sons and wives, and a great niece and great nephew. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Violet, sister-in-law Landra(Denny),nephew Justin and brother-in-law George(Julie). His memorial service will be held at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10 am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 19, 2020