Mark William Murane

April 12, 1963 - November 21, 2020

Merced, California - Mark William Murane, 57, of Merced, California passed away on November 21,2020. Mark was born on April 12, 1963 in Merced, California to Ronald Murane and Claudette Murane Witherspoon.

Mark attended Merced High School and graduated in 1981. After graduation he moved to San Francisco and went to work for a law firm. Mark enjoyed the city life but decided that he missed family and wanted to return to Merced.

Mark moved back to Merced in 1991 and went to work as a waiter/bartender for Sir James and fast became one of their best waiters. Patrons would always request Mark because he was the best and they could always count on him to provide the best service possible. Mark took his craft seriously and remained a waiter for 30 years.

Mark enjoyed people and could rarely go out without encountering someone he knew. Mark will be deeply missed. Mark had many friends.

He is survived by his sister Nycole Murane-Scott and aunts Arretta Murane, Merced, CA, Dorothea Murane Channell, Coeur d' Alene, ID, Karen Murane Price, Santa Maria, CA and uncles Dennis Murane, Fresno, CA, and Michael Murane, Albany, OR, and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Ronald Murane, his mother Claudette Murane Witherspoon and sisters Gari Murane Freitas and Kimbre Murane.

Funeral services are pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store