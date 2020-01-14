Marlene Day
Oct 1, 1938 - Jan 7, 2020
Marlene Day was born on October 1, 1938 in Lodi, California and passed away on January 7, 2020 in Merced California where she was a resident for 14 years.
Marlene was a computer programmer for HP in Palo Alto, as well as worked at Raley's in Merced as a guest services clerk, and was a key punch operator for FMC in San Jose. She was a Member of Christian Life Center of Merced, California.
She is preceded in death by her parents Adelina and Ervin Kundert , brother Gil D'elina (Kundert) and grandparents Miguel and Sara Gil and Christina Kundert
She is survived by her children Denise Diane Wymore (Dave) of Bakersfield, Ca, Delaine Diane Catudal (Anthony) of Galt, Ca, and grandchildren Miguel and Sara Gil and Christina Kundert. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California. Interment will follow on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Union Cemetery located at 11545 Brentwood, Blvd. Brentwood, California 94513
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020