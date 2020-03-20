Marlene Marie Farnham
Feb 18, 1934 - Mar 12, 2020
Marlene Marie Farnham, 87, a long time resident of Los Banos passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her daughters residence in Los Banos. Marlene was born February 18, 1934 in San Ardo, CA.
She was the owner of Lucky Strike Club. She enjoyed animals, gardening and going to the casino Table Mountain with her husband Tom.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her son Donald Thomas Farnham, Jr. "Donnie" and her grandson Timothy "Timmy" Reno Decoste.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years Donald Thomas Farnham Sr. "Tommy", children; Sherri Farnham (Jamie) Pineda of Los Banos, Nancy (John) Decoste of Arnold, CA, 11 grandchildren and many family and friends.
Contributions on Marlene's name can be made to the Fund, Boys Home and Veterans and Police association of Los Banos and Spca.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos at 10:00 am followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 20, 2020