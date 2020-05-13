Marquites Eppler
1942 - 2020
Marquites Louise Eppler
February 2, 1942 - May 5, 2020
Marquites was born in Oklahoma in 1942. Her stepfather worked for a pipeline company, so their family moved every two or three years. She lived in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Before they finally settled in Firebaugh California. As a youngster Marquites showed some promise as an interpretive dancer. She performed a solo dance for the whole school at the age of twelve.
She attended High School at Dos Palos High, where she only finished the tenth grade before getting married to Vester Eppler. She was 16 at the time and Vester was 20. He had already served a term in the Air Force serving in Japan.
They moved to Germany soon after their marriage. They had Jackie W. in Germany and Deborah in England. They were stationed next in Washington State; Marquites chose to stay home with the children. When they got out of the service and moved to the Bay Area (Fremont). Vester went to work as a heavy equipment Mechanic and Marquites started her career in Electronics, where she continued to work for the next 20 years, till Vester retired and they moved to Chowchilla to be near Deborah.
While living in Fremont Vester and Marquites enjoyed Drag racing. They were members of the Hayward Drag Club and later the Nifty Fifty Car Club. While being members of the Car club, Vester had a 23T and Marquites had a 48 Plymouth. They went on many Car runs and to car shows. They were active in the Club meetings and rallies.
Marquites had two children Jackie W. Eppler and Deborah L. Eppler, 5 grandchildren; Tara L Upton Married to Matt Upton, Travis Sisco, Sarafine Eppler, Sally Eppler and Anthony Eppler and 3 great grandchildren. As well as 4 brothers Jimmy Hudson, Danny Hudson married to Dessie Hudson, Joe Chamblin married to Pam Chamblin, and Gary Chamblin.
Marquites is preceded in death by Jimmy Judson, Joe Chamblin and Gary Chamblin her brothers. Her parents Marie Chamblin and Amos Hudson, and husband Vester Lee Eppler.
Marquites was loved very much by her daughter Debbie who took care of her for the last years of her life and her dog Betty Boop.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Chowchilla News on May 13, 2020.
